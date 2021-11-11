Hampshire traffic: Road near A32 in West Meon closed for 'emergency road repairs' plus live M27, M3, A27, A3(M), M275 updates
FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area.
Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
ROMANSE reports West Meon Road, near the A32, is closed for ‘emergency road repairs’.
SEE ALSO: Trial – Friend made hysterical 999 call after receiving video call from Shaye Groves saying she 'murdered' Frankie Fitzgerald
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
Key Events
- A road off the A32 is closed.
- It is shut between Church Lane and East Meon.
- ‘Emergency road repairs’ are taking place.
In an unrelated incident, Hampshire County Council are carrying out road maintenance work.
This is due to start on Friday and will last for two weeks. It is taking place on the western side of Church Street between the Olde George Inn and The Vicarage.
Church Street will be closed between 7:30am and 6pm. The road will be open as normal outside of those hours.
A driver in the area saw the accident where a cyclist was hit by a car. He said: ‘The accident was on the roundabout just after Fratton bridge.
‘I drove by earlier and a cyclist was knocked off her bike.
‘Before the ambulance arrived, she was sat up in road being looked after by two people.’
Police have provided an update regarding the accident at the roundabout.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.38am today (January 20) to a report of a road traffic collision on Fawcett Road.
This involved a car and a push bike. Minor injuries were reported.’