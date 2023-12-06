Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that Winchester road, between Heathlands and the A334, is currently obstructed. ROMANSE reports: “B2177 #Shedfield - Winchester Rd is BLOCKED in both directions between Heathlands and A334 due to an RTC.” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details.