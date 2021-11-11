News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Two lanes blocked on M27 at Fareham following crash plus live M3, A3(M), M275, updates

Two lanes are currently blocked on the M27 westbound following a crash.

By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:24 GMT

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports a road traffic incident (RTI) took place between junctions 10 and 9. ROMANSE first reported the incident at 10.50am. Delays of approximately 15 minutes are expected.

NOW READ: Road closures and roadworks in and around Portsmouth this week

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lanes 1 & 2 remain BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an RTI, delays of approx 15 minutes.’ Previously, all three lanes were blocked.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling through our blog at the bottom of this article. We will be providing updates for roads in and around the Portsmouth area.

This will include M3, A27, A3(M), M275 and M27 updates. Information will also be posted regarding the railway and ferry travel. The live blog can be found at the bottom of this article.

SEE ALSO: John Westwood banned for fourth time this season

The traffic and travel updates will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area

Lanes blocked on M27 following crash

Two lanes are blocked on the M27 following a crash. ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lanes 1 & 2 remain BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an RTI, delays of approx 15 minutes.’

Lane cleared on A3 in Clanfield

The lane has now been cleared in Clanfield following an earlier delays.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - all lanes are now CLEARED at Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to an earlier incident or breakdown, delays gone.’

Delays in Fareham due to roadworks

ROMANSE reports there are delays between Fareham and Bridgemary due to roadworks. These are roughly 20 minutes.

‘A32 #Fareham/#Bridgemary - approx 20-minute delays in both directions on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd at Wych Ln due to #Roadworks,’ ROMANSE reports.

A3 delays

Motorists are facing delays of roughly 30 minutes, according to ROMANSE.

A3 delays in Clanfield

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports the blocked lane is in Chalton Lane, Clanfield, ‘due to an incident’. 

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED at Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to an incident (possible breakdown), heavy delays already.’

Lane still blocked in Clanfield

ROMANSE reports the lane is still blocked on the A3 near Clanfield. Motorists should expected delays of up to 15 minutes.

ROMANSE reports: #A3 Northbound - One lane remains BLOCKED at Chalton Lane #Clanfield due to an incident (possible breakdown), delays of approx 15 minutes.’

Delays on A3

ROMANSE reports traffic delays are up to 20 minutes.

Lane blocked on A3 near Clanfield

ROMANSE reports one lane is blocked on the A3 near Clanfield ‘due to an incident’. Motorists are facing delays of up to 20 minutes.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Northbound - One lane BLOCKED at Chalton Lane #Clanfield due to an incident (possible breakdown), heavy delays.’

M27 westbound cleared following earlier crash

All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 westbound. The crash happened between junction 7 at Hedge End and junction 5 at Eastleigh.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - all lanes are now CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier RTI, delays are easing.’

Lanes cleared on A3 northbound

ROMANSE reports that all lanes have now been cleared on the A3 northbound following an earlier crash. The traffic monitoring system are reported that all delays are now gone.

‘#A3 Northbound - All lanes are now CLEARED at B2070 #Buriton due to an earlier multi-vehicle RTI, delays have gone,’ ROMANSE reports.

M27HampshireFarehamPortsmouth