Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports a road traffic incident (RTI) took place between junctions 10 and 9. ROMANSE first reported the incident at 10.50am. Delays of approximately 15 minutes are expected.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lanes 1 & 2 remain BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an RTI, delays of approx 15 minutes.’ Previously, all three lanes were blocked.

