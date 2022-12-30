Hampshire traffic: Two lanes cleared and 'delays easing' on M27 westbound between Park Gate and Bursledon following crash
TWO lanes have been cleared on a major motorway following a crash.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported lanes three and four were blocked on the M27 westbound between Park Gate and Bursledon. Motorists faced delays of roughly 15 minutes, but the route has now been cleared.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon after the earlier RTI, delays easing.’
Wet conditions are causing problems for motorists today, with ROMANSE reporting another collision on the M27 between Fareham and Port Solent at 8.58am this morning.
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for rain over Portsmouth and Hampshire.
