Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported lanes three and four were blocked on the M27 westbound between Park Gate and Bursledon. Motorists faced delays of roughly 15 minutes, but the route has now been cleared.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon after the earlier RTI, delays easing.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wet conditions are causing problems for motorists today, with ROMANSE reporting another collision on the M27 between Fareham and Port Solent at 8.58am this morning.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for rain over Portsmouth and Hampshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad