Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
ROMANSE reports two lanes are blocked on the M3 northbound between Chandlers Ford and Winchester.
National Highways said this is due to a ‘infrastructure defect’.
Police also report three lanes on the M3 are closed due to a protest.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Thursday, 21 July, 2022, 12:31
M3 Delays
ROMANSE reports delays on the M3 are approximately two hours, on the northbound route between Chandlers Ford and Winchester.
Two Lanes Shut On M3
Long delays are reported on the M3 as an ‘infrastructure defect’ has lead to emergency roadworks.
A34 update
The A34 has now been cleared and the delays are easing.
A34 lane blocked at A33
ROMANSE reports a lane on the A34 is blocked due to an ‘incident’, with heavye delays building.
Vehicle Fire on M27
ROMANSE reports a vehicle fire has blocked a lane on the M27.
Arrest made after protests on M25
A 22-year-old woman has been arrested after a Just Stop Oil protest on the M25 caused nine-mile tailbacks.
In a statement, Surrey Police said: ‘Officers were called just after 7am this morning following reports of a protest on the M25 just past junction 10 of the anti-clockwise carriageway.
‘Officers attended the scene and located a female protester sitting on top of a gantry over the motorway.
‘Three lanes needed to be closed while we worked to safely remove the woman, which involved a specialist team trained in dealing with incidents at height.
’A 22-year-old woman from London, has been arrested on suspicion of causing a danger to road users, causing a public nuisance, and for being a pedestrian on the motorway.
‘We appreciate this caused significant disruption this morning and want to thank drivers for their patience while we dealt with the incident. National Highways has since reopened all lanes on this part of the M25.’
M3 Update
Police have reopened the motorway at the M25 junction.
M3 Crash
Some lanes have reopened on the M3.
Surrey police are advising people who have dash cam footage of what happened, or who saw it, to contact them by calling 101, quoting PR/45220077435, or by sending them a message on Twitter.
M3 Crash
Two people in their 60s have been reported dead at the scene.
M3 Crash
Surrey police are appealing for witnesses after a car crashed into a central reservation on the M3.