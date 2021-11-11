Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
READ MORE: Frankie Fitzgerald Leigh Park murder probe: Police charge two Shaye Corrigan and Lauren White
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
SEE ALSO: Old Portsmouth plagued by 40-strong groups of youths starting fires, drinking, shouting and damaging property
Surrey police reports two people died on the M3 after their car crashed into a central reservation.
They are appealing for witnesses to figure out what happened.
Police also report three lanes on the M2 are closed due to a protest.
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 July, 2022, 10:10
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
- A27 crash leads to long delays near Portsmouth
- A32 closed between Knowle and Fareham after two-car crash
M3 Crash
Some lanes have reopened on the M3.
Surrey police are advising people who have dash cam footage of what happened, or who saw it, to contact them by calling 101, quoting PR/45220077435, or by sending them a message on Twitter.
M3 Crash
Two people in their 60s have been reported dead at the scene.
M3 Crash
Surrey police are appealing for witnesses after a car crashed into a central reservation on the M3.
Part of M25 Closed Due To Protest
Police are dealing with protestors on the M25.
A3 Update
ROMANSE reports the lane has been cleared on the A3, and the delays are gone.
A3 Update
ROMANSE reports ‘heavy delays’ of 15 minutes on the A3 due to the ‘incident’.
Lane Blocked On A3 Due To ‘Incident'
ROMANSE reports an ‘incident’ has blocked a lane on the A3 northbound.
This is causing ‘heavy delays’.
Delays between Fareham and Gosport
ROMANSE reports delays between Fareham and Gosport.