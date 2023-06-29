Emergency services, including police, fire service and paramedics, were deployed to the scene earlier this morning. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.22am to a report of a collision involving three vehicles. Two people have reported injuries.’

One person had to be rescued from one of the vehicles. A HIWFRS spokeswoman said: ‘Cosham firefighters were called to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on Ladybridge Road in Purbrook. One person was released from a vehicle by firefighters and handed into the care of paramedics.’

The fire service were called at 9.17am, with the stop message being given at 9.58am. One Twitter user described the crash.

They said: ‘Nasty collision at the #A3 #Purbrook #Ladybridge roundabout. Looks like three vehicles involved, police and fire service at scene, looked to be setting up to cut someone out, and a car off the road.’

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that the road has now been cleared. London Road was previously blocked in both directions.

ROMANSE reports: ‘A3 #Purbrook - London Road is CLEARED in both directions at Ladybridge Roundabout after an earlier RTC, delays gone.’

