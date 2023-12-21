Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said more than ten crews were deployed to the M3 between Winchester and Chandler’s Ford after 6am. The motorway had to be shut due to “severe” smoke drifting across the route.

“Crews from Winchester, Eastleigh and Redbridge were alerted to the vehicle which was well alight on the southbound carriageway,” the HIWFRS spokesman said. “With severe smoke drifting across the road, the carriageway was shut as HIWFRS crews treated the driver of the van for minor injuries with paramedics not required to attend.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

"Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the blaze which destroyed the van. The Environment Agency were informed due to a fuel leak, with Highways teams inspecting the scene, checking for damage to the road surface. Crews remained to dampen down before beginning to leave the scene following the stop message at 7.25pm.”

National Highways South East have advised motorists to follow the solid black triangle signs and go down a diversion route. More information regarding a diversion route can be found on its website.

