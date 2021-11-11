Hampshire traffic: Vehicle fire at Langstone roundabout on A27 in Havant blocks lane causing delays in both directions, two RTIs on A3 Clanfield and M3 Eastleigh plus latest travel updates on M27, A3(M), M275, M3 and more
FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area.
Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Most Popular
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
ROMANSE reports a vehicle fire has blocked a lane on the A27 westbound, causing delays of up to 25 minutes. The traffic monitoring system has also reported there have been two road traffic incidents this morning on the A3 in Clanfield and the M3 in Eastleigh.
SEE ALSO: Residents feared man rescued from 'frightening' Portsmouth house blaze would not survive - as brave local dashes into inferno
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
Key Events
- ROMANSE reports a lane is blocked at the Langstone roundabout, in Havant.
- The lane is blocked due to a vehicle fire.
- Delays building in both directions.
Delays on A27
ROMANSE reports the vehicle fire is still in progress, and delays are reaching up to 25 minutes.
A3 in Clanfield cleared
The A3 has now been cleared in Clanfield and delays are easing.
M3 northbound
One lane is still closed on the M3, with delays of up to 20 minutes.
RTI on A3 in Clanfield
ROMANSE has reported an RTI on the A3 in Clanfield earlier this morning. Lane one is still closed, and there are delays of up to 50 minutes in that area.
Vehicle fire - Havant
Delays are building at the Langstone roundabout due to a vehicle fire.
A27 cleared
ROMANSE reports the A27 has now been cleared.
A27 eastbound remains closed
The closure continues.
A27 Bursledon delays
Motorists are still facing delays in Bursledon.
A27 flooding
Overnight, 20 cars were stuck in floodwater.
M27 delays
Motorists are facing delays on the M27.