Hampshire traffic: Vehicle fire cleared on A3 in Clanfield with delays 'easing'
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that one lane was blocked on the A3 southbound, which caused ‘heavy delays’. Emergency services rushed to the scene of the blaze.
The incident has now been cleared and traffic is moving freely again. ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Southbound - all lanes are now CLEARED at Chalton Lane #Clanfield due to an earlier vehicle fire, delays easing.’
Vehicle fire on A3
Emergency services are rushing to a vehicle fire on the A3 southbound in Clanfield.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Southbound - reports of one lane BLOCKED at Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to a vehicle fire, heavy delays backed to B2070 #Buriton.’
Vehicle fire cleared
ROMANSE reports that the vehicle fire has now been cleared.
‘#A3 Southbound - all lanes are now CLEARED at Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to an earlier vehicle fire, delays easing.’
‘Heavy delays’ in Clanfield
ROMANSE have issued an update on the extent of the delays.
‘#A3 Southbound - reports of one lane BLOCKED at Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to a vehicle fire, heavy delays backed to B2070 #Buriton of approx 20 minutes,’ ROMANSE reports.
Lanes reopened on M27
National Highways reports that all lanes have now reopened on the M27.
‘All lanes are now OPEN on the #M27 westbound between J4 (#M3) and J3 (#M271) near Southampton following an earlier collision,’ they said.
‘Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 20 mins and approx. two miles of congestion remain.’
M27 crash update from police
A police spokesman has provided more details about the crash on the M27.
He said: ‘We were called at 12.08pm to the M27 following a report of a road traffic collision just before the exit for junction 3 on the westbound carriageway.
‘This involved a car and a HGV. One person has suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.’
M27 crash update
Severe delays on M27
M27 crash update
ROMANSE reports that lanes 1 and 2 are closed following the collision.
National Highways reports that a crash took place on the M27 - causing severe delays.
‘Two lanes are closed on the #M27 westbound between J4 (#M3) and J3 (#M271) due to a collision,’ National Highways reports.
‘There is approx. 3 miles of congestion on approach to the closures which is adding about half an hour to normal journey times .’
A3 blockage cleared
National Highways reports that the debris strewn across the A3 has now been cleared.
They said: ‘Scene clear and all lanes reopened on the #A3 northbound between the #B2070 (#Buriton) and the #A272 (#Petersfield) following the earlier aggregate spillage.
‘We're not reporting any significant residual delays on approach.’