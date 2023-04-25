News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Vehicle fire cleared on A3 in Clanfield with delays 'easing'

All lanes have now been cleared following a vehicle fire in Clanfield.
By Freddie Webb
Published 8th Jul 2022, 11:26 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 11:54 BST

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that one lane was blocked on the A3 southbound, which caused ‘heavy delays’. Emergency services rushed to the scene of the blaze.

The incident has now been cleared and traffic is moving freely again. ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Southbound - all lanes are now CLEARED at Chalton Lane #Clanfield due to an earlier vehicle fire, delays easing.’

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

Show new updates
11:05 BSTUpdated 11:05 BST

Vehicle fire on A3

Emergency services are rushing to a vehicle fire on the A3 southbound in Clanfield.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A3 Southbound - reports of one lane BLOCKED at Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to a vehicle fire, heavy delays backed to B2070 #Buriton.’

11:21 BST

Vehicle fire cleared

ROMANSE reports that the vehicle fire has now been cleared.

‘#A3 Southbound - all lanes are now CLEARED at Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to an earlier vehicle fire, delays easing.’

11:09 BST

‘Heavy delays’ in Clanfield

ROMANSE have issued an update on the extent of the delays.

‘#A3 Southbound - reports of one lane BLOCKED at Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to a vehicle fire, heavy delays backed to B2070 #Buriton of approx 20 minutes,’ ROMANSE reports.

Thu, 25 May, 2023, 15:19 BST

Lanes reopened on M27

National Highways reports that all lanes have now reopened on the M27.

‘All lanes are now OPEN on the #M27 westbound between J4 (#M3) and J3 (#M271) near Southampton following an earlier collision,’ they said.

‘Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 20 mins and approx. two miles of congestion remain.’

Thu, 25 May, 2023, 15:07 BSTUpdated 11:04 BST

M27 crash update from police

A police spokesman has provided more details about the crash on the M27.

He said: ‘We were called at 12.08pm to the M27 following a report of a road traffic collision just before the exit for junction 3 on the westbound carriageway.

‘This involved a car and a HGV. One person has suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.’

Thu, 25 May, 2023, 14:21 BST

M27 crash update

National Highways report that one lane has reopened following the earlier crash.

‘ A lane has re-opened on the #M27 westbound between J4 (#M3) and J3 (#M271). One lane remains closed.

‘Half an hour delay on approach .’

Thu, 25 May, 2023, 13:14 BST

Severe delays on M27

ROMANSE reports that motorists are stuck in delays of 50 minutes. Traffic is backed up to junction 5.

#M27 Westbound - Lanes 1 and 2 remain BLOCKED between #Rownhams Services and J3/#M271 due to RTI, approx. 50 mins delay from J5/A335 ,’ ROMANSE reports.

Thu, 25 May, 2023, 13:08 BST

M27 crash update

ROMANSE reports that lanes 1 and 2 are closed following the collision.

Thu, 25 May, 2023, 12:52 BSTUpdated 15:19 BST

M27 crash

National Highways reports that a crash took place on the M27 - causing severe delays.

‘Two lanes are closed on the #M27 westbound between J4 (#M3) and J3 (#M271) due to a collision,’ National Highways reports.

‘There is approx. 3 miles of congestion on approach to the closures which is adding about half an hour to normal journey times .’

Mon, 22 May, 2023, 09:56 BSTUpdated 12:50 BST

A3 blockage cleared

National Highways reports that the debris strewn across the A3 has now been cleared.

They said: ‘Scene clear and all lanes reopened on the #A3 northbound between the #B2070 (#Buriton) and the #A272 (#Petersfield) following the earlier aggregate spillage.

‘We're not reporting any significant residual delays on approach.’

