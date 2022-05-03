Southern Rail reported the loss of signalling, between St Denys and Portchester, causing lines to be ‘blocked’.

A statement from the company said: ‘A fault with the signalling system between St Denys and Portchester is resulting in all lines being blocked.

‘As a result of this, trains between Southampton Central and Fareham may be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.’

The disruption is set to last until 3pm.

Due to the problems, services can no longer call at Swanwick railway station, as trains will be diverted via Eastleigh.

Southern Rail said: ‘You will need to leave at least 30 minutes extra to complete your journey and use an alternative route.

A signalling problem between St Denys and Portchester is expected to cause serious delays for commuters. Picture: Google Street View.

‘If you require Swanwick, you will need to use an alternative route to complete your journey.

‘Please take a service to Fareham & speak to station staff for assistance.

‘If you are at Swanwick, please push the green button on the help point for assistance.’

Commuters travelling towards Southampton Central will see their trains terminate at Bognor Regis, or Chichester.

People can use their tickets on South Western Railway trains between Southampton Central, and London Waterloo, as well as Great Western Railway routes between Portsmouth and Southampton Central.

Workers at Network Rail Wessex have found there is no power supply to equipment on the line at Netley.

A statement said: ‘All trains are at a stand in the Porchester/Netley - St Denys area, as we seem to have lost power to our signalling system, similar to traffic lights going blank on the roads.

‘We're really sorry for the disruption this is causing and we advise passengers in the area to check before they travel with their operator.

‘Our team have found there is no power supply to our equipment on the Netley line at St Denys, near Adelaide Road level crossing.