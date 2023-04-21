News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire trains: South Western Railway report trains may be 'cancelled' or 'delayed' throughout the day

Rail passengers may be subject to more turmoil today as they face train cancellations and delays.

By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Apr 2023, 07:51 BST- 2 min read

South Western Railway (SWR) report that disruption is likely throughout its services. This is due to many of their diesel locomotives requiring repairs ‘at the same time’.

SWR reported on Twitter: ‘We were informed that many of our diesel fleet needed repairs at the same time. Trains may be cancelled, delayed, or revised because of this problem.

‘At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will be until the end of the day. Your journey is likely to take longer.’

The company said much of the disruption is currently between Basingstoke and Exeter St Davies railway stations. This may have knock on effects to services on the Portsmouth line to London Waterloo.

SWR said the issue was reported yesterday but this has continued into today. ‘Due to more trains than usual needing repairs at the same time between Basingstoke and Exeter St Davids fewer trains are able to run on all lines.

‘Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day. Services between London Waterloo and Exeter St Davids will run between Salisbury and Exeter St Davids only.

South Western Railway report that trains may be 'cancelled' or 'delayed' today. Picture: SWR.South Western Railway report that trains may be 'cancelled' or 'delayed' today. Picture: SWR.
‘Trains may have to run at reduced speed between these stations and due to the single line sections along this route trains may be delayed awaiting to pass a train in the opposite direction. A shuttle service will operate between Salisbury and Basingstoke.’

‘We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.’ SWR said customer tickets will be accepted on appropriate Great Western Railway trains.

Passengers have already been venting their frustrations on Twitter. Fred Pritchard-Tagg said: ‘You are a Joke! Hand the franchise to someone who CAN run the service.’

‘No resilience planning,’ Chris added. ‘No replacement buses, very very poor from SWR.’ More information about the disruption can be found on the SWR website.

