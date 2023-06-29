News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Havant traffic: Lane cleared on A3(M) in Purbrook Way following earlier crash with all delays "gone"

A key route in Havant has now been cleared following an earlier crash.
By Freddie Webb
Published 8th Jul 2022, 11:26 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that one lane was blocked on the A3(M) northbound at junction 4 in Purbrook Way. “Heavy delays” built up in the area as a result, but these have now eased.

NOW READ: Man arrested for murder

ROMANSE reports: “#A3M Northbound - all lanes now CLEARED at J4/Purbrook Way #Purbrook due to an earlier RTC, delays gone.”

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Related topics:Havant