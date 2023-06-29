Havant traffic: Lane cleared on A3(M) in Purbrook Way following earlier crash with all delays "gone"
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that one lane was blocked on the A3(M) northbound at junction 4 in Purbrook Way. “Heavy delays” built up in the area as a result, but these have now eased.
NOW READ: Man arrested for murder
ROMANSE reports: “#A3M Northbound - all lanes now CLEARED at J4/Purbrook Way #Purbrook due to an earlier RTC, delays gone.”
Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.