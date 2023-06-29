Havant traffic: 'Nasty collision' on A3 in Purbrook blocks A3 with emergency services at scene
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that London Road in Purbrook, Havant, is blocked in both directions. ROMANSE reports: ‘A3 #Purbrook - London Rd is partially BLOCKED in both directions at Ladybridge Roundabout due to an RTC, and delays building on all approaches.’
One Twitter user said: ‘Nasty collision at the #A3 #Purbrook #Ladybridge roundabout. :ooks like 3 vehicles involved, police and fire service at scene, looked to be setting up to cut someone out, and a car off the road.’
Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
London Road, Purbrook, Havant, blocked
ROMANSE reports that London Road in Purbrook, Havant, is blocked in both directions. Three vehicles are reportedly involved and emergency services have been deployed to the scene.
‘A3 #Purbrook - London Rd is partially BLOCKED in both directions at Ladybridge Rbt due to an RTC, and delays building on all approaches,’ ROMANSE reports.
A27 cleared
All lanes have now been cleared on the A27 northbound and traffic is moving freely.
ROMANSE reports: ‘A27 Northbound - all lanes are now CLEARED between Segensworth Rbt and #M27/J9 due to an earlier RTC, delay gone.’
A27 northbound lane blocked
One lane is currently blocked on the A27 northbound near Segensworth following a crash.
ROMANSE reports: ‘A27 Northbound - reports of one lane BLOCKED between Segensworth Rbt and #M27/J9 due to an RTC, delay building approaching Segensworth Rbt.’
Hedge End road opened
The A334 westbound has now been reopened after a lorry shed its load.
ROMANSE reports: ‘A334 Westbound - is CLEARED and REOPENED on Turnpike Way onto Charles Watts Way Rbt due to an earlier shed load, delays starting to ease on the approaches.’
Hedge End road closed after lorry sheds load
ROMANSE reports that part of the A334 Westbound is now closed.
‘A334 Westbound - is CLOSED on Turnpike Way onto Charles Watts Way Rbt due to a shed load, approach with caution, approx 25-minute delays as traffic diverts onto Turnpike Way,’ ROMANSE reports.
Police update on Hedge End ‘incident'
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update on the incident in Hedge End.
A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.52am to reports that a vehicle had lost its load.’
Police shut road in Southampton
Officers have closed a road in Southampton following a crash. Motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reports: ‘We're currently on scene at a two vehicle RTC on Lordshill Way, Southampton. The Westbound carriageway is currently closed whilst we wait for the vehicles to be recovered. The closure is at Coxford Road, please find an alternative route.’
Hedge End ‘incident'
ROMANSE has shared a picture of the scene at the Charles Watts Way roundabout. It shows a lorry blocking one of the lanes.
Hedge End ‘incident'
ROMANSE has urged motorists to approach a roundabout on the A334 westbound ‘with caution’ following an incident. One lane is blocked.
‘A334 Westbound - One lane is BLOCKED on Turnpike Way/Charles Watts Way Rbt due to an incident, approach with caution,’ ROMANSE reports.
Second crash - Hilsea Flyover
Wave105Travel reports there was a second crash as a result of the initial Eastern Road collision. This incident happened at the Hilsea flyover.
‘A27 Farlington: RTC cleared eastbound just after the Eastern Road Flyover.
‘Second RTC involving a lorry after the Hilsea Flyover.
‘Slow both ways with a very long queue eastbound which starts prior to the J10 entry slip on the M27.’