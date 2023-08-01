The crash happened on the A3(M) in Waterlooville. Picture: Havant Police.

Firefighters, police and paramedics rushed to the scene of the collision on the A3(M) northbound in Waterlooville. One lane was closed this morning while the emergency services treated those involved.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: “We were called at 10.36am today (Tuesday, August 1) to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Hulbert Road. One person was taken to hospital for treatment for what are believed to be minor injuries.”

The road has been reopened and traffic is moving freely. Havant Police reported on Facebook at the time of the collision: “We are currently on scene at a Road Traffic Collision (RTC) in Hulbert Road in Waterlooville with the off slip on the A3(M) Northbound.