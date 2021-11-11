Havant traffic: Road cleared and reopened near A27 in Emsworth following 'incident' with delays easing plus latest travel updates on M27, A3(M), M275, M3 and more
FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area.
Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
SEE ALSO: Mystery over man and woman found dead in Portsmouth flat 'strange' and 'sad' as dog heard 'screaming', say residents
Most Popular
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported an RTI took place on the A27. The route, between the A259 Havant Road and Fishbourne Roundabout/Cathedral Way has now been cleared. Sussex police provided some details.
SEE ALSO: Gunwharf Quays owner applies to remove restrictions to size of shops to adapt to 'changes in the retail sector'
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
Key Events
- There are ‘very heavy delays’ on the A27.
- The delays have been caused by a collision.
- Traffic is currently being diverted
Road cleared
Both directions are cleared and reopened on the A27 route. Delays are now easing
Police update
Sussex police have provided fresh details.
They have described what happened as an ‘incident’.
A spokesman said: ‘The eastbound carriageway of the A27 is currently closed near the Fishbourne Roundabout due to an ongoing incident. Emergency services are on the scene.
‘The road will remain closed while the incident is ongoing so we would advise the public to find alternative routes of travel.’
‘Very heavy delays’ on A259 Havant Road
There are still very heavy delays on all approaches to A259 Havant Road.
Emsworth RTI
An RTI happened on the A27 in Emsworth. Traffic is currently being diverted.
Delays on A3(M) gone after lane cleared
ROMANSE reports the lane has been cleared on the A3(M), and the delays are gone.
Overnight closures on A31 near Ringwood
National Highways reports overnight closures on the A31 will start this weekend.
Drivers have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys.
The closures are part of a scheme to widen the A31.
The A31 will be closed overnight from tomorrow to Saturday (8pm and 6am) between M27 Junction 1 (Cadnam) and the A338 at Ashley Heath.
On Sunday, the eastbound A31 will be closed (8pm and 6am) between A338 at Ashley Heath and M27 junction 1 (Cadnam).
From next Monday to next Friday, the Ringwood Flyover will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am eastbound and westbound.
Diverted traffic should follow the signs and leave the A31 and rejoin via slip roads.
More information can be found on the National HIghways website.
A3(M) crash
ROMANSE reports a multi-vehicle crash has taken place on the A3(M), between Horndean and Waterlooville.
Latest ROMANSE update - A3023
Here is the latest updates for the A3023.
Eastbound A27 delays
ROMANSE reports there are long delays on multiple routes, with a large amount of stationary traffic.
Delays of over an hour
ROMANSE reports delays of over an hour are expected.