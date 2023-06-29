Havant traffic: Two people injured in 'nasty' three-car crash on A3 London Road in Purbrook
Emergency services, including police, fire service and paramedics, were deployed to the scene earlier this morning. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.22am to a report of a collision involving three vehicles. Two people have reported injuries.’
One person had to be rescued from one of the vehicles. A HIWFRS spokeswoman said: ‘Cosham firefighters were called to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on Ladybridge Road in Purbrook. One person was released from a vehicle by firefighters and handed into the care of paramedics.’
The fire service were called at 9.17am, with the stop message being given at 9.58am. One Twitter user described the crash.
They said: ‘Nasty collision at the #A3 #Purbrook #Ladybridge roundabout. Looks like three vehicles involved, police and fire service at scene, looked to be setting up to cut someone out, and a car off the road.’
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that the road has now been cleared. London Road was previously blocked in both directions.
ROMANSE reports: ‘A3 #Purbrook - London Road is CLEARED in both directions at Ladybridge Roundabout after an earlier RTC, delays gone.’
London Road cleared
Fire service update on Purbrook crash
Police response to London Road crash
London Road, Purbrook, Havant, blocked
ROMANSE reports that London Road in Purbrook, Havant, is blocked in both directions. Three vehicles are reportedly involved and emergency services have been deployed to the scene.
‘A3 #Purbrook - London Rd is partially BLOCKED in both directions at Ladybridge Rbt due to an RTC, and delays building on all approaches,’ ROMANSE reports.
A27 Segensworth crash earlier this morning
The police have provided an updated regarding the crash near Segensworth earlier this morning.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 7.35am to a report of a collision involving two cars, two people reported minor injuries.’
A27 cleared
All lanes have now been cleared on the A27 northbound and traffic is moving freely.
ROMANSE reports: ‘A27 Northbound - all lanes are now CLEARED between Segensworth Rbt and #M27/J9 due to an earlier RTC, delay gone.’
A27 northbound lane blocked
One lane is currently blocked on the A27 northbound near Segensworth following a crash.
ROMANSE reports: ‘A27 Northbound - reports of one lane BLOCKED between Segensworth Rbt and #M27/J9 due to an RTC, delay building approaching Segensworth Rbt.’
Hedge End road opened
The A334 westbound has now been reopened after a lorry shed its load.
ROMANSE reports: ‘A334 Westbound - is CLEARED and REOPENED on Turnpike Way onto Charles Watts Way Rbt due to an earlier shed load, delays starting to ease on the approaches.’
Hedge End road closed after lorry sheds load
ROMANSE reports that part of the A334 Westbound is now closed.
‘A334 Westbound - is CLOSED on Turnpike Way onto Charles Watts Way Rbt due to a shed load, approach with caution, approx 25-minute delays as traffic diverts onto Turnpike Way,’ ROMANSE reports.
Police update on Hedge End ‘incident'
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update on the incident in Hedge End.
A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.52am to reports that a vehicle had lost its load.’