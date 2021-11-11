Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

A two-way signal system is in place in Langstone Road near The Ship Inn due to roadworks.

These are expected to last for ten days.

Posting on social media, Southern Water said that the ‘essential work’ is being done on the sewer network.

A representative from the water company said: ‘We're carrying out some essential work on our sewer network on #LangstoneRoad #HaylingIsland.

‘We'll be working for approximately 10 days and temporary traffic lights are in place. We're sorry for any inconvenience and please take care while travelling.

The post sparked dozens of angry comments, with one user saying it was ‘unacceptable’ and others report huge waits to leave the island.

Earlier in the week, drivers were left exasperated by delays caused by the works.

One driver said: ‘Southern Water is causing absolute chaos on the roads this evening on and off Hayling Island due to non-emergency works on the main road.

‘They decided to erect traffic lights on the main road an hour before rush hour.’

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.