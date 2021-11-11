Hayling Island Traffic: 'Urgent' roadworks expected to last ten days causing 'absolute chaos' as traffic delays of over an hour expected plus latest travel updates on M27, A27, A3(M), M275, M3 and more
M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275
A two-way signal system is in place in Langstone Road near The Ship Inn due to roadworks.
These are expected to last for ten days.
Posting on social media, Southern Water said that the ‘essential work’ is being done on the sewer network.
A representative from the water company said: ‘We're carrying out some essential work on our sewer network on #LangstoneRoad #HaylingIsland.
‘We'll be working for approximately 10 days and temporary traffic lights are in place. We're sorry for any inconvenience and please take care while travelling.
The post sparked dozens of angry comments, with one user saying it was ‘unacceptable’ and others report huge waits to leave the island.
Earlier in the week, drivers were left exasperated by delays caused by the works.
SEE ALSO: Hayling Island drivers heading to Havant face queues of more than an hour due to 'urgent' Southern Water works
One driver said: ‘Southern Water is causing absolute chaos on the roads this evening on and off Hayling Island due to non-emergency works on the main road.
‘They decided to erect traffic lights on the main road an hour before rush hour.’
Traffic update
Temporary signals are in place near Langstone High Street, 80 minute delays.
Latest ROMANSE update - A3023
Here is the latest updates for the A3023.
Eastbound A27 delays
ROMANSE reports there are long delays on multiple routes, with a large amount of stationary traffic.
Delays of over an hour
ROMANSE reports delays of over an hour are expected.
‘Urgent Southern Water works causing ‘absolute chaos’ on roads
The route on the A3023 Langstone Road is being affected.
Lane cleared - M27
ROMANSE reports the lane has been cleared on the M27, and heavy delays are easing.
M27 update
ROMANSE reports all traffic is being held between junctions 10 and 9, with ‘heavy’ delays continuing to build.
‘Heavy delays on M27
Highways England have released a picture of the delays on the M27 westbound between Fareham and Park Gate.
Lane blocked on M27 westbound between Fareham and Park Gate
‘Heavy’ delays are building due to a broken down vehicle.
Lane three on the M27 westbound is curently blocked.
‘Serious’ crash
Havant police have closed New Road following a ‘serious’ crash.