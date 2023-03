Airlines which have been affected include British Airways, Aer Lingus, Swiss International Airlines and others. Passengers have also seen many flights cancelled at London Gatwick.

The Met Office has implemented a yellow weather warning for snow and ice today across London, the south of England and other parts of the UK. It will be in place until Thursday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Cancelled flights at London Gatwick

Queues at London Heathrow Airport.

The forecaster said: ‘An area of rain, sleet and snow is expected to develop over southwest England during Tuesday evening and move east during early Wednesday before clearing mid-morning. Whilst drier conditions may develop for a time through the middle of the day, a further spell of sleet and snow is likely to develop during the afternoon and move east into the evening.’

The Met Office added there is a chance some areas will see 5-10cm of snow later on today. ‘Earlier in the day and across the wider warning area, accumulations are expected to be lower, typically 1-3 cm,’ they added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As snow clears on Wednesday night, clearing skies will result in ice developing on untreated surfaces with impacts lingering into Thursday morning.’

Here is the full list of cancelled flights today, according to the London Heathrow Airport website.

Arrivals

09:35 UA024 Boston T2 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10:10 BA296 Chicago T5 - CANCELLED

10:30 BA429 Amsterdam T5 - CANCELLED

10:50 VS022 Washington DC T3 - CANCELLED

11:00 BA307 Paris T5 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11:10 BA1305 Aberdeen T5 - CANCELLED

11:35 BA903 Frankfurt T5 = CANCELLED

11:45 BA1441 Edinburgh T5 - CANCELLED

12:40 BA479 Barcelona T5 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14:15 BA397 Brussels T5 - CANCELLED

14:20 BA729 Geneva T5 - CANCELLED

14:30 BA435 Amsterdam T5 - CANCELLED

15:05 BA1311 Aberdeen T5 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15:40 BA475 Barcelona T5 - CANCELLED

16:10 BA817 Copenhagen T5 - CANCELLED

16:15 BA755 Basel T5 - CANCELLED

17:05 BA953 Munich T5 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17:20 BA733 Geneva T5 - CANCELLED

17:40 SK1517 Copenhagen T2 - CANCELLED

17:40 BA575 Milan T5 - CANCELLED

17:50 CA849 Shanghai T2 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17:55 EW2464 Stuttgart T2 - CANCELLED

18:00 AZ238 Milan T4 - CANCELLED

18:30 BA909 Frankfurt T5 - CANCELLED

18:35 BA995 Berlin T5 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18:45 BA519 Lisbon T5 - CANCELLED

18:55 EI176 Dublin T2 - CANCELLED

19:25 LX338 Zurich T2 - CANCELLED

19:35 LH2482 Munich T2 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19:40 BA781 Stockholm T5 - CANCELLED

20:25 BA1495 Glasgow T5 - CANCELLED

20:50 BA1421 Belfast T5 - CANCELLED

20:55 BA1315 Aberdeen T5 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20:55 BA933 Dusseldorf T5 - CANCELLED

21:15 BA443 Amsterdam T5 - CANCELLED

21:20 BA387 Brussels T5 - CANCELLED

21:20 BA915 Frankfurt T5 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21:30 BA1451 Edinburgh T5 - CANCELLED

21:40 BA961 Munich T5 - CANCELLED

21:50 BA829 Dublin T5 - CANCELLED

22:05 BA427 Amsterdam T5 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

22:10 BA743 Geneva T5 - CANCELLED

22:30 BA663 Larnaca T5 - CANCELLED

Departures

10:20 BA474 Barcelona T5 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10:55 BA434 Amsterdam T5 - CANCELLED

11:00 BA396 Brussels T5 - CANCELLED

11:05 BA1310 Aberdeen T5 - CANCELLED

11:05 BA816 Copenhagen T5 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11:45 BA662 Larnaca T5 - CANCELLED

12:00 BA754 Basel T5 - CANCELLED

12:00 BA518 Lisbon T5 - CANCELLED

12:10 BA952 Munich T5 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12:45 BA574 Milan T5 - CANCELLED

12:50 BA732 Geneva T5 - CANCELLED

12:55 BA279 San Jose T5 - CANCELLED

13:20 BA780 Stockholm T5 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13:55 BA994 Berlin T5 - CANCELLED

14:20 BA908 Frankfurt T5 - CANCELLED

16:45 VS021 Washington DC T3 - CANCELLED

16:45 BA960 Munich T5 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

16:45 BA1488 Glasgow T5 - CANCELLED

16:55 BA1314 Aberdeen T5 - CANCELLED

17:00 UA025 Boston T2 - CANCELLED

17:10 BA914 Frankfurt T5 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17:15 BA1420 Belfast T5 - CANCELLED

17:20 BA932 Dusseldorf T5 - CANCELLED

17:45 BA442 Amsterdam T5 - CANCELLED

17:45 BA1450 Edinburgh T5 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18:00 BA386 Brussels T5 - CANCELLED

18:05 BA742 Geneva T5 - CANCELLED

18:20 BA828 Dublin T5 - CANCELLED

18:35 EW2465 Stuttgart T2 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18:40 BA426 Amsterdam T5 - CANCELLED

18:40 SK1516 Copenhagen T2 - CANCELLED

18:50 AZ247 Milan T4 - CANCELLED

19:45 EI177 Dublin T2 - CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20:05 LX339 Zurich T2 - CANCELLED

20:15 LH2483 Munich T2 - CANCELLED