Airlines which have been affected include Lufthansa, British Airways and Eurowings. This is also impacting London Gatwick Airport.

Airport crews in Germany are planning to stage mass strike action in a row over pay. As reported in the Daily Express, a German labour union has called on workers at seven of the country’s airports, including the two biggest, to go on strike.

Queues at London Heathrow Airport.

The Verdi union said on Wednesday the walkout by civil aviation security and ground staff would affect travel from major airports, including Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dortmund, Hannover and Bremen.

The union is demanding a 10.5 per cent pay rise to combat inflation. Yesterday, Frankfurt – the country’s biggest airport – and Hamburg announced they would cancel all passenger strikes.

Relief flights for medical, technical and other emergencies, and the Munich security conference, will take place. Here is the full list of cancelled flights today, according to the London Heathrow Airport website.

Arrivals

February 17

9.05am BA947 Munich British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

9:05am BA923 Stuttgart British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

9.45am LH902 Frankfurt Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

10.25am LH2472 Munich Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

11am BA1305 Aberdeen British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

11.15am BA965 Hamburg British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

11.20am B61907 New York City JetBlue T2 - CANCELLED

11.30am BA903 Frankfurt British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

12pm BA977 Hannover British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

12.05pm BA949 Munich British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

12.45pm LH906 Frankfurt Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

1pm LH2474 Munich Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

1.10pm EW7462 Hamburg Eurowings T2 - CANCELLED

1.50pm EW2460 Stuttgart Eurowings T2 - CANCELLED

2.35pm BA969 Hamburg British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

2.45pm LH908 Frankfurt Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

3.45pm LH910 Frankfurt Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

3.45pm LH2476 Munich Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

4.05pm BA905 Frankfurt British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

5.05pm LH2478 Munich Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

5.20pm BA953 Munich British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

5.45pm LH916 Frankfurt Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

5.55pm EW2464 Stuttgart Eurowings T2 - CANCELLED

6.35pm LH2480 Munich Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

6.40pm EW7460 Hamburg Eurowings T2 - CANCELLED

7pm BA955 Munich British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

7.30pm BA967 Hamburg British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

7.35pm LH2482 Munich Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

7.55pm BA911 Frankfurt British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

8.20pm BA719 Zurich British Airways T5 - DELAYED

8.25pm BA919 Stuttgart British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

8.45pm LH920 Frankfurt Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

8.55pm LH2484 Munich Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

9.55pm BA961 Munich British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

10.15pm LH922 Frankfurt Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

Departures

February 17

9.30am LH901 Frankfurt Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

10.20am BA962 Hamburg British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

10.30am LH903 Frankfurt Lufthansa T2 CANCELLED

11.10am LH2473 Munich Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

11.45am BA904 Frankfurt British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

12.30pm BA952 Munich British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

1.30pm LH907 Frankfurt Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

1.50pm LH2475 Munich Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

1.55pm EW7463 Hamburg Eurowings T2 - CANCELLED

2.05pm BA954 Munich British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

2.35pm EW2461 Stuttgart Eurowings T2 - CANCELLED

3.15pm BA966 Hamburg British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

3.15pm B61920 New York City JetBlue T2 - CANCELLED

3.30pm BA910 Frankfurt British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

3:30pm LH909 Frankfurt Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

4.10pm BA920 Stuttgart British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

4.30pm LH911 Frankfurt Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

4:35pm LH2477 Munich Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

5pm BA960 Munich British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

5.50pm LH2479 Munich Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

6.30pm LH917 Frankfurt Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

6.35pm EW2465 Stuttgart Eurowings T2 - CANCELLED

7.15pm LH2481 Munich Lufthansa T2 - CANCELLED

7.20pm EW7461 Hamburg Eurowings T2 - CANCELLED

7.40pm BA972 Hamburg British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

7:45pm BA916 Frankfurt British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

7.55pm BA958 Munich British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

8.10pm BA922 Stuttgart British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

