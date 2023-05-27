News you can trust since 1877
Heathrow Airport: Full list of cancelled flights at London Heathrow today as passport e-gates down

Several flights are cancelled or delays at London Heathrow Airport today.
By Freddie Webb
Published 30th Jun 2022, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 09:50 BST

Passengers are facing delays as electronic passport gates have stopped working across multiple airports. The Home Office confirmed to the BBC that they were broken and added that everything will be done to minimise disruption, but there is no telling how long this will last. It is unclear whether this is affecting flight delays or cancellations.

Lucy Morton, from the Immigration Services Union, said queues would build ‘very, very quickly’. She told Radio 4: ‘You end up putting all the passengers through physically-manned officer desks.

Queues at London Heathrow Airport.Queues at London Heathrow Airport.
Queues at London Heathrow Airport.
‘Staff can't take the breaks that they should be taking ... the whole thing will snowball very quickly.’ She added that between 60-80 per cent of passengers are processed through e-gates, depending on the airport.

Some flights have been cancelled or delayed at London Heathrow. Passengers have been advised to get to the airport within plenty of time for their flight.

He is the full list of cancelled flights, according to the London Heathrow Airport website.

Arrivals

09:35 BA879 Warsaw British Airways T5 CANCELLED

09:40 LH902 Frankfurt Lufthansa T2 CANCELLED

09:50 BA885 Bucharest British Airways T3 CANCELLED

10:35 VS012 Boston Virgin Atlantic T3 CANCELLED

12:00 BA1389 Manchester British Airways T5 CANCELLED

12:15 VS142 Los Angeles Virgin Atlantic T3 CANCELLED

12:45 BA1469 Inverness British Airways T5 CANCELLED

12:55 BA919 Stuttgart British Airways T3 CANCELLED

13:30 BA525 FLR British Airways T5 CANCELLED

14:05 BA337 Marseille British Airways T3 CANCELLED

Departures

10:30 LH903 Frankfurt Lufthansa T2 CANCELLED

10:35 BA295 Chicago British Airways T5 CANCELLED

