Most of the affected flights were on short-haul routes to and from Heathrow Airport on what was expected to be the busiest day for UK air travel since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday’s chaos was caused by planes and crew being out of position after an IT problem caused around 80 flights to be grounded on Thursday. Around 16,000 passengers have been affected by the cancellations.

A British Airways spokeswoman said: ‘While the vast majority of our flights continue to operate today, we have cancelled some of our short-haul flights from Heathrow due to the knock-on effect of a technical issue that we experienced yesterday.

‘We’ve apologised to customers whose flights have been affected and offered them the option to rebook to an alternative flight with us or another carrier, or request a refund.’ The airline added that where possible cancellations have been focused on routes with several daily flights, enabling passengers to rebook at alternative times.

Heathrow said the problem was not related to a strike by security officers at Terminal 5. British Airways has suffered a series of IT failures in recent years. It was forced to cancel flights in the run-up to Christmas 2022 due to a problem with its systems.

The cancellations have affected arrival and departure flights. He is the full list, according to the London Heathrow Airport website.

Arrivals

12:40 BA727 Geneva British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

12:40 BA343 Nice British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

12:45 BA1443 Edinburgh British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

13:00 BA156 Kuwait British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

13:35 BA847 Warsaw British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

13:55 BA729 Geneva British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

14:10 BA347 Nice British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

14:10 BA713 Zurich British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

14:30 BA573 Milan British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

14:45 BA801 Reykjavik British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

14:55 BA929 Tirana British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

15:15 BA993 Berlin British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

15:20 BA639 Athens British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

15:20 BA575 Milan British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

16:00 BA849 Zagreb British Airways T3 - CANCELLED

16:10 BA337 Marseille British Airways T3 - CANCELLED

16:40 BA509 Faro British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

18:25 BA198 Mumbai British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

18:35 BA238 Boston British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

19:35 BA178 New York City British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

19:50 BA637 Athens British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

20:20 BA557 Rome British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

20:50 BA569 Milan British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

20:55 UA122 Washington DC United Airlines T2 - CANCELLED

22:45 BA783 Stockholm British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

Departures

14:10 BA556 Rome British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

15:50 BA568 Milan British Airways T5 - CANCELLED

16:40 UA925 Washington DC United Airlines T2 - CANCELLED

