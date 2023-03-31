Heathrow said the airport is operating as usual despite a strike by security guards in a dispute over pay. Around 1,400 members of Unite will be on strike for 10 days, covering much of the busy Easter weekend, after last-ditch talks broke down on Thursday evening.

Picket lines were mounted outside the airport and Unite said the strike was being ‘well supported.’ The airport’s chief executive John Holland-Kaye told Sky News: ‘I’m here in Terminal Five which is the only terminal that voted for strike action and you’ll see it’s operating as normal.

Queues at London Heathrow Airport.

‘We have a lot of colleagues who have come to help us out today – both security officers and managers who are helping out in their purple shirts like me. But we also have some other agency, third party, workers who have come in to help us who are very experienced in this kind of security environment, and they’re keeping the airport running smoothly.

‘So, Heathrow is operating as normal. If you’re travelling over the Easter period, don’t worry, you’ll have a good journey. Please don’t come too early. Three hours is plenty for a long-haul flight, two hours for a short-haul flight, and we will get you to your destination on time.’

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘Heathrow can afford to pay a decent pay rise to its workers. This is a wealthy company which is about to return to bumper profits. In recent years it’s approved an astronomical rise in salary for its chief executive and paid out dividends to shareholders worth billions.

‘Yet somehow, Heathrow executives seem to think it’s acceptable to offer what amounts to a real-terms pay cut to its security guards and ground staff who are already on poverty pay. Unite has a laser-like focus on our members’ jobs, pay and conditions. The workforce at Heathrow Airport will receive the union’s unswerving support in this fight for a decent deal.’

Unite regional co-ordinating officer Wayne King said: “Heathrow Airport has thrown away the opportunity to avoid strikes. The strike action will undoubtedly result in severe delays and disruption to passengers across the airport but this dispute is a direct result of Heathrow Airport’s stubborn refusal to pay its workers fairly.’

Picket lines will be in place across the airport throughout the 10 days of continuous strike action, which ends at 23.59pm on Easter Sunday April 10. The strikes involves security officers at Terminal Five, which is used exclusively by British Airways, and campus security guards who are responsible for checking all cargo that enters the airport.

Here is the full list of cancelled flights today, according to the London Heathrow Airport website.

Arrivals

09:50 BA1387 Manchester British Airways T5

10:00 BA098 Toronto British Airways T5

10:20 BA429 Amsterdam British Airways T5

10:40 BA1341 Jersey British Airways T5

11:45 BA457 Madrid British Airways T5

12:05 BA367 Marseille British Airways T3

12:40 BA343 Nice British Airways T5

12:45 BA697 Vienna British Airways T3

13:00 BA156 Kuwait British Airways T5

13:35 BA413 Malaga British Airways T5

15:10 BA435 Amsterdam British Airways T5

15:20 BA639 Athens British Airways T5

16:10 BA286W San Francisco British Airways T5

19:40 BA781 Stockholm British Airways T5

19:40 BA363 Lyon British Airways T5

20:00 GS7987 TSN Tianjin Airlines T3

20:30 CA849 Shanghai Air China T2

20:45 BA859 Prague British Airways T3

20:55 BA1459 Edinburgh British Airways T5

21:20 BA1315 Aberdeen British Airways T5

21:30 BA483 Barcelona British Airways T5

21:40 BA1337 Newcastle Upon Tyne British Airways T5

21:45 BA451 Palma British Airways T5

21:55 BA719 Zurich British Airways T5

Departures

09:50 BA283 Los Angeles British Airways T5

09:50 BA053 Seattle British Airways T5

10:25 BA207 Miami British Airways T5

10:35 BA295 Chicago British Airways T5

13:30 BA780 Stockholm British Airways T5

15:20 BA852 Prague British Airways T3

15:30 BA362 Lyon British Airways T5

16:00 BA450 Palma British Airways T5

16:30 BA476 Barcelona British Airways T5

17:15 BA293 Washington DC British Airways T5

17:20 BA1452 Edinburgh British Airways T5

17:35 BA1314 Aberdeen British Airways T5

17:35 BA718 Zurich British Airways T5

18:20 BA1336 Newcastle Upon Tyne British Airways T5

19:05 BA183 New York City British Airways T5

22:00 GS7988 TSN Tianjin Airlines T3