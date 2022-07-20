Thousands of passengers are set to face flight cancellations after Heathrow Airport ordered airlines to cancel flights as it cannot handle the number of passengers who are due to travel.
The UK’s busiest airport announced a rare ‘schedule intervention’ on June 29.
Some passengers did not find out their flights were cancelled until they arrived at the airport.
A spokesperson for Heathrow told The Guardian that the airport asked airlines to remove 30 flights from the morning peak as it was expecting more passengers than it had the capacity to serve.
But which flights have been cancelled today?
Here’s a full list of all the cancelled flights at Heathrow as of 10am on July 20:
Arrivals
July 20
11am – DL018 – Detroit – Delta Air Lines
12.45pm – VS020 – San Francisco – Virgin Atlantic
4.20pm – IB3172 – Madrid – Iberia
9.05 – J2007 – Baku – Azerbaijan Airlines
Departures
July 20
12.30pm – VS045 – New York City – Virgin Atlantic
12.55pm – DL017 – Detroit – Delta Air Lines
5.10pm – IB3171 – Madrid – Iberia
10.05pm – J2008 – Baku – Azerbaijan Airlines