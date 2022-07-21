Heathrow Airport: Full list of flights cancelled at Heathrow on July 21 including Iberia and Virgin Atlantic

HEATHROW Airport has announced that a number of flights will be cancelled due to ‘high passenger numbers’.

By Charlotte Hawes
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 10:32 am

Thousands of passengers are set to face flight cancellations after Heathrow Airport ordered airlines to cancel flights as it cannot handle the number of passengers who are due to travel.

The UK’s busiest airport announced a rare ‘schedule intervention’ on June 29.

Read More

Read More
Full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick on June 30 including easyJet

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The aviation industry is struggling to recruit staff after waves of layoffs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some passengers did not find out their flights were cancelled until they arrived at the airport.

A spokesperson for Heathrow told The Guardian that the airport asked airlines to remove 30 flights from the morning peak as it was expecting more passengers than it had the capacity to serve.

But which flights have been cancelled today?

Here’s a full list of all the cancelled flights at Heathrow as of 10am on July 21:

Arrivals

July 21

11.05am - AA098 – Chicago – American Airlines

2.25pm – RJ5111 – Amman – Royal Jordanian

3pm – IB3176 – Madrid – Iberia

Departures

July 21

2.25pm – AA091 – Chicago – American Airlines

3.50pm – IB3177 – Madrid – Iberia

4.05pm – RJ5112 – Amman – Royal Jordanian

7.35pm – KE8908 – Seoul – Korean Air

9.45pm – LA8085 – Sao Paulo – JJ

9.50pm – VS453 – Tel Aviv – Virgin Atlantic