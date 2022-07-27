Thousands of passengers are set to face flight cancellations after Heathrow Airport ordered airlines to cancel flights as it cannot handle the number of passengers who are due to travel.

The UK’s busiest airport announced a rare ‘schedule intervention’ on June 29.

The aviation industry is struggling to recruit staff after waves of layoffs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some passengers did not find out their flights were cancelled until they arrived at the airport.

A spokesperson for Heathrow told The Guardian that the airport asked airlines to remove 30 flights from the morning peak as it was expecting more passengers than it had the capacity to serve.

But which flights have been cancelled today?

Here’s a full list of all the cancelled flights at Heathrow as of 9am on July 27:

Arrivals

July 27

9.40am – LH902 – Frankfurt – Lufthansa

9.45am – LH2472 – Munich – Lufthansa

10.15am – VS008 – Los Angeles – Virgin Atlantic

10.40am – LH904 – Frankfurt – Lufthansa

2.40pm – LH908 – Frankfurt – Lufthansa

3.40pm – LH910 – Frankfurt – Lufthansa

6.30pm – LH2486 – Munich – Lufthansa

6.40pm – LH918 – Frankfurt – Lufthansa

8.45pm – LH2482 – Munich – Lufthansa

10.10pm – LH922 – Frankfurt – Lufthansa

10.40pm – LH2484 – Munich – Lufthansa.

Departures

July 27

9.30am – LH901 – Frankfurt – Lufthansa

10.30am – LH903 – Frankfurt – Lufthansa

10.55am – LH2473 – Munich – Lufthansa

11.05am – VS302 – Delhi – Virgin Atlantic

11.30am – LH905 – Frankfurt – Lufthansa

1.30pm – LH907 – Frankfurt – Lufthansa

3.30pm – LH909 – Frankfurt – Lufthansa

4.30pm – LH911 – Frankfurt – Lufthansa

5.30pm – LH915 – Frankfurt – Lufthansa

7pm – QR004A – Doha – Qatar Airways

7.10pm – LH2487 – Munich – Lufthansa