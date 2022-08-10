Thousands of passengers are set to face flight cancellations after Heathrow Airport ordered airlines to cancel flights as it cannot handle the number of passengers who are due to travel.
The UK’s busiest airport announced a rare ‘schedule intervention’ on June 29.
Most Popular
-
1
Woman arrested after little girl, 3, attacked by dog and left with 'life changing injuries' in Leigh Park
-
2
Man threatened with machete while washing car and assaulted in Portsmouth with police hunting two men
-
3
Controversial HMO which could 'jeopardise' North End's community could soon be approved
-
4
Portsmouth FC fans lock horns in debate as John Westwood blames 'cancel culture' for Fratton Park ban after mooning Coventry City supporters
-
5
Watch: CCTV shows men helping themselves to air conditioning units at Portsmouth business
Some passengers did not find out their flights were cancelled until they arrived at the airport.
A spokesperson for Heathrow told The Guardian that the airport asked airlines to remove 30 flights from the morning peak as it was expecting more passengers than it had the capacity to serve.
But which flights have been cancelled today?
Here’s a full list of all the cancelled flights at Heathrow as of 9.10am on August 10:
Arrivals
August 10
11am - DL018 - Detroit - Delta Airlines
Departures
August 10
12.55pm - DL017 - Detroit - Delta Airlines