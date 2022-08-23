Heathrow Airport: Full list of flights cancelled at London Heathrow on August 23 including United Airlines
HEATHROW Airport has announced that a number of flights will be cancelled due to ‘high passenger numbers’.
Thousands of passengers are set to face flight cancellations after Heathrow Airport ordered airlines to cancel flights as it cannot handle the number of passengers who are due to travel.
The UK’s busiest airport announced a rare ‘schedule intervention’ on June 29.
Some passengers did not find out their flights were cancelled until they arrived at the airport.
A spokesperson for Heathrow told The Guardian that the airport asked airlines to remove 30 flights from the morning peak as it was expecting more passengers than it had the capacity to serve.
But which flights have been cancelled today?
Here’s a full list of all the cancelled flights at Heathrow as of 9.30am on August 23:
Arrivals
August 23
10.10am - UA940 - New York City - United Airlines
Departures
August 23
6pm - UA921 - New York City - United Airlines