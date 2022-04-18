Heavy delays of 70 minutes expected as two northbound lanes on M3 are blocked due to road traffic incident involving four vehicles

TWO northbound lanes on the M3 are blocked following a road traffic incident as drivers are told to expect heavy delays of around 70 minutes.

Monday, 18th April 2022, 3:33 pm
Traffic is being held between the J12/A335 at Chandlers Ford and the J11/A3090 at Winchester.

The National Highways: South-East account tweeted: ‘Four miles of congestion, almost back to #M27. Ambulance Services are just about to leave scene.’

Reports say that traffic is also building on the southbound lane.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 2.05pm today to a collision involving four vehicles on the northbound carriageway of the M3 between junctions 11 and 12.

‘Injuries have been reported to us.

‘Two lanes of the northbound carriageway were closed while the vehicles are recovered.

‘We remain at the scene.’

