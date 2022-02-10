Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

Police closed a road in Hampshire for hours last night

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

The A325 Petersfield Road in Blackmoor was closed last night with its junction with Blackmoor Road due to a ‘serious’ crash.

A cyclist was taken to hospital with ‘non-life threatening’ injuries.

Latest traffic updates.

Drivers were warned of heavy delays in the area.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

A road in Hampshire is closed this evening due to a police incident



The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA's Traffic map and Hampshire County Council's ROMANSE account.

