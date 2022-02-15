Hovertravel shut down some journeys this morning due to technical faults on its Flyer craft, before reopening later.

A technical issue grounded the Solent Flyer in Ryde at 8.15am, with the Island Flyer also being out of service.

Services between Southsea and Ryde have been cancelled for the second time today.

Now though, ‘adverse weather’ conditions have again disrupted journeys for passengers.

Cancellations are also expected to continue tomorrow from the beginning of the afternoon.

In a statement reported on Twitter, Hovertravel reports: ‘Services are cancelled due to adverse weather.

‘Next Update 3.45pm weather cancellations expected tomorrow (16/02/21) from 1pm.

‘Please see our Disruption Contingency plan web page.’

According to the Met Office, heavy rain and strong winds of over 40mph are forecast in Portsmouth.

Showers are expected to subside by 4pm, but gusts of over 30mph are still expected.

Passengers are encouraged to visit the help section of the Hovertravel website for more information.

