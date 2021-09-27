Insulate Britain have formed a roadblock on the slip road at junction 14 near Heathrow this morning.

A total of 52 protesters arrived at about 8am and have been moved to the verge by police.

The group, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, is calling for the Government to insulate homes in the UK to help cut carbon emissions.

Police officers detain protesters from Insulate Britain occupying a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow Airport in London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Their controversial tactics have led to National Highways being granted injunctions to prevent people obstructing the M25 and A20 following further demonstrations at the Port of Dover on Friday.

The injunctions mean demonstrators could face time in prison for blocking the routes.

Police have made dozens of arrests since the beginning of the campaign.

Speaking on LBC, Insulate Britain spokeswoman Tracey Mulligan said: ‘We have certainly got everybody talking about insulation or avoiding the question of insulation.

‘We have got people considering that our government is legally failing in their duty to protect us and I think we’re showing that Priti Patel, unfortunately, is trying to scare us with an injunction and that shows her lack of character, not ours.

‘You can’t put an injunction on hunger, you can’t put an injunction on physics, and we are terrified for our children’s future and sick of over 8,000 people dying each year from the choice of heating or eating.’

When asked about breaking the injunction, she said: ‘I wouldn’t say we are happy, we are just putting things into the bigger context. We are tired of over seven million people having to choose between heating or eating and we know that’s going to get worse with the energy crisis that we’re facing now.’

In a statement Insulate Britain spokesman Liam Norton said: ‘You can throw as many injunctions at us as you like, but we are going nowhere.

‘You can raid our savings and confiscate our property. You can deny us our liberty and put us behind bars. But that is only shooting the messenger.

‘The truth is that this country is going to hell unless you take emergency action to stop putting carbon into the air.’

One campaigner, identified only as Emily, 22, from Manchester, said: ‘I’m terrified about what’s coming down the road, particularly after the floods, storms and wildfires we’ve seen in Europe and Canada this year.

‘I’m worried about what happens when we run out of food and society begins to break down. I feel like the Government isn’t acting fast enough and won’t be able to protect us.

‘Insulating our homes is the most basic first step – it will get emissions down, create jobs and help families in fuel poverty, that’s real levelling up. The Government knows what needs to be done. They just need to get on with it.’

