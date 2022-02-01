Traffic monitoring service ROMANSE reported one lane was blocked on the M27 westbound between Portsmouth and Fareham.

This was caused by a multi-vehicle crash.

Hampshire police confirmed the accident involved a VW Golf and a Peugeot 107, and no one was injured in the crash.

The road has since been cleared but heavy delays remain as a result.

These delays are backed towards Farlington.

At 8am, ROMANSE reported: ‘#M27 Westbound - reports of one lane BLOCKED between J12/#M275 #PortSolent and J11/A27 #Fareham due to a multi-vehicle RTI, heavy delays already.’

Police officers responded to the crash.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire police said: ‘Police were called at 7.49am this morning to reports of a two vehicle collision on the westbound carriage way of the M27 just after junction 12.

‘The collision involved a white VW Golf and a red Peugeot 107.

‘No injuries were reported.’

Delays as a result of the crash headed back towards the A3M and A2030, near Farlington

ROMANSE reported that all lanes were cleared at 8.22am.

A statement said: ‘#M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J12/#M275 #PortSolent and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an earlier multi-vehicle RTI, heavy delays remain of approx 20-minute delays backed to #A3M/A2030 #Farlington.’

