Live update as A27 'shut in both directions' near Portchester after 'incident'
A ROAD is currently closed in both directions this morning, according to reports.
The A27 in Portchester is shut between Delme Roundabout and Dore Avenue.
ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s traffic account, is warning of delays.
The account tweeted: ‘Reports of Portchester Rd being CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS between Delme Rbt and Dore Ave due to an RTI, delays currently on approaches.’
The incident on the A27 is causing delays in Fareham.
ROMANSE added: ‘#Fareham - approx 20-minute delays on Downend Rd between Swivelton Ln and A27 Cams Hill/Portchester Rd due to the road closure RTI on Portchester Rd.’
We will bring you all the latest updates on the incident on the A27 this morning as we get it.
Follow our live blog below for all the news as we get it.
We will bring you all the latest updates throughout the morning.