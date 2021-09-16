Live update as A27 'shut in both directions' near Portchester after 'incident'

A ROAD is currently closed in both directions this morning, according to reports.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 9:08 am

The A27 in Portchester is shut between Delme Roundabout and Dore Avenue.

ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s traffic account, is warning of delays.

The account tweeted: ‘Reports of Portchester Rd being CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS between Delme Rbt and Dore Ave due to an RTI, delays currently on approaches.’

The incident on the A27 is causing delays in Fareham.

ROMANSE added: ‘#Fareham - approx 20-minute delays on Downend Rd between Swivelton Ln and A27 Cams Hill/Portchester Rd due to the road closure RTI on Portchester Rd.’

The A27 is closed in both direction in Portchester, according to reports.

We will bring you all the latest updates on the incident on the A27 this morning as we get it.

Follow our live blog below for all the news as we get it.

Live updates as A27 ‘closed in both directions’ after ‘incident’

Last updated: Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 09:02

  • A27 is closed in both directions, according to reports
  • The incident is in Portchester
Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 09:02

Delays also building in Fareham

Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 09:02

Here’s where the incident has happened

Thursday, 16 September, 2021, 09:01

Welcome to our live blog

We will bring you all the latest updates throughout the morning.

