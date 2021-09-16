Live update as A27 'shut in both directions' near Portchester after 'incident'

The A27 in Portchester is shut between Delme Roundabout and Dore Avenue.

ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s traffic account, is warning of delays.

The account tweeted: ‘Reports of Portchester Rd being CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS between Delme Rbt and Dore Ave due to an RTI, delays currently on approaches.’

The incident on the A27 is causing delays in Fareham.

ROMANSE added: ‘#Fareham - approx 20-minute delays on Downend Rd between Swivelton Ln and A27 Cams Hill/Portchester Rd due to the road closure RTI on Portchester Rd.’

The A27 is closed in both direction in Portchester, according to reports.

