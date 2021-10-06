Lane three westbound between junction 12 for Port Solent and junction 11 for Fareham is blocked as a result.

In a tweet, traffic monitoring body Romanse said: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 3 BLOCKED between J12/#M275 #PortSolent and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an RTC, heavy delays already.’

Delays were first reported there at around 8.30am this morning.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 8.20am to reports of a collision involving four vehicles on the M27 westbound between junctions 11 and 12.

‘Minor injuries were reported to us.

M27 motorway traffic queue between Fareham and Portsmouth in 2014 Picture: Paul Jacobs (142959-1)

‘Two lanes were closed while emergency services responded to the incident, but these have now reopened.’

South Central Ambulance Service have also been contacted for more information.

Follow our live blog below for all the latest updates on the delays.