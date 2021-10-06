Live updates as four vehicle collision causes heavy delays on M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham
DELAYS of up to 25 minutes are being reported along a stretch of the M27 following a multi-vehicle collision.
Lane three westbound between junction 12 for Port Solent and junction 11 for Fareham is blocked as a result.
In a tweet, traffic monitoring body Romanse said: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 3 BLOCKED between J12/#M275 #PortSolent and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an RTC, heavy delays already.’
Delays were first reported there at around 8.30am this morning.
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 8.20am to reports of a collision involving four vehicles on the M27 westbound between junctions 11 and 12.
‘Minor injuries were reported to us.
‘Two lanes were closed while emergency services responded to the incident, but these have now reopened.’
South Central Ambulance Service have also been contacted for more information.
Follow our live blog below for all the latest updates on the delays.
Live updates as collision causes heavy delays between Portsmouth and Fareham
Last updated: Wednesday, 06 October, 2021, 09:40
- Heavy delays on M27 westbound
- One lane is blocked
Heavy delays on M275 in Portsmouth
Picture: AA Traffic map
Here is what police have said
Here is what is causing the disruption
Welcome to our live blog
We will bring you all the latest updates in our blog throughout this morning.