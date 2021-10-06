Live updates as four vehicle collision causes heavy delays on M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham

DELAYS of up to 25 minutes are being reported along a stretch of the M27 following a multi-vehicle collision.

By Fiona Callingham
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 9:15 am

Lane three westbound between junction 12 for Port Solent and junction 11 for Fareham is blocked as a result.

Read More

Read More
Royal Navy's new patrol HMS Trent to sail to west Africa on security patrol

In a tweet, traffic monitoring body Romanse said: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 3 BLOCKED between J12/#M275 #PortSolent and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an RTC, heavy delays already.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Delays were first reported there at around 8.30am this morning.

SEE MORE: Portsmouth cruise ships: Days spent in city port are twice previous record - leading to a £43m boost

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 8.20am to reports of a collision involving four vehicles on the M27 westbound between junctions 11 and 12.

‘Minor injuries were reported to us.

M27 motorway traffic queue between Fareham and Portsmouth in 2014 Picture: Paul Jacobs (142959-1)

‘Two lanes were closed while emergency services responded to the incident, but these have now reopened.’

South Central Ambulance Service have also been contacted for more information.

Follow our live blog below for all the latest updates on the delays.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

Live updates as collision causes heavy delays between Portsmouth and Fareham

Last updated: Wednesday, 06 October, 2021, 09:40

  • Heavy delays on M27 westbound
  • One lane is blocked
Wednesday, 06 October, 2021, 09:40

Heavy delays on M275 in Portsmouth

AA Traffic map

Picture: AA Traffic map

Wednesday, 06 October, 2021, 09:27

Delays have reached up to 50 minutes

Wednesday, 06 October, 2021, 09:27

Delays have reached up to 50 minutes

Wednesday, 06 October, 2021, 09:22

Here is what police have said

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: “We were called at 8.20am to reports of a collision involving four vehicles on the M27 westbound between junctions 11 and 12.

“Minor injuries were reported to us.

“Two lanes were closed while emergency services responded to the incident, but these have now reopened.”

Wednesday, 06 October, 2021, 09:08

Here is what is causing the disruption

Wednesday, 06 October, 2021, 09:05

Wednesday, 06 October, 2021, 09:05

Welcome to our live blog

We will bring you all the latest updates in our blog throughout this morning.

Home
Page 1 of 1
FarehamM27Portsmouth