Live updates - 'Serious' incident as motorbike and pedestrian crash at Southsea seafront
A MOTORBIKE and pedestrian have crashed on a busy road in Southsea sparking an emergency services response.
It happened at 2.15pm today at Clarence Esplanade, in Southsea. A section of the street near the Briny restaurant has been closed by police.
A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We are currently in attendance at a serious collision involving a motorcycle and pedestrian on Clarence Esplanade, Portsmouth, which happened just before 2.15pm.’
Road closures are in place as emergency services deal with the incident.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed nearby, and three ambulances, firefighters, and police are also in attendance.
Live updates from Southsea crash
Last updated: Monday, 08 November, 2021, 16:08
- A motorcyclist and pedestrian have crashed, police said
- Road closures around Clarence Esplanade are in place
The pedestrian involved in the crash has sadly died
Police said: ‘We were called at 2.12pm today (8 September) to Clarence Esplanade following reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian.
‘The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
‘His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.’
It’s understood two people were on the motorbike at the time of the crash.
Police statement
Major response
Crash investigators are on the street after a major response from emergency services.
The air ambulance landed earlier at Southsea seafront.