Live updates - 'Serious' incident as motorbike and pedestrian crash at Southsea seafront

A MOTORBIKE and pedestrian have crashed on a busy road in Southsea sparking an emergency services response.

By Emily Turner
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:36 pm
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 4:05 pm

It happened at 2.15pm today at Clarence Esplanade, in Southsea. A section of the street near the Briny restaurant has been closed by police.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We are currently in attendance at a serious collision involving a motorcycle and pedestrian on Clarence Esplanade, Portsmouth, which happened just before 2.15pm.’

Road closures are in place as emergency services deal with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A motorbike and pedestrian have crashed in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, Portsmouth, on November 8. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth e-scooter rider, 42, fighting for his life after crashing into tree i...

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed nearby, and three ambulances, firefighters, and police are also in attendance.

More to follow

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

Live updates from Southsea crash

Last updated: Monday, 08 November, 2021, 16:08

  • A motorcyclist and pedestrian have crashed, police said
  • Road closures around Clarence Esplanade are in place
Monday, 08 November, 2021, 16:08

The pedestrian involved in the crash has sadly died

Police said: ‘We were called at 2.12pm today (8 September) to Clarence Esplanade following reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

‘The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.’

It’s understood two people were on the motorbike at the time of the crash.

Monday, 08 November, 2021, 16:06

Police statement

Hampshire police earlier released this statement: ‘We are currently in attendance at a serious collision involving a motorcycle and pedestrian on Clarence Esplanade, Portsmouth, which happened just before 2.15pm.’

Monday, 08 November, 2021, 15:52

Major response

Crash investigators are on the street after a major response from emergency services.

The air ambulance landed earlier at Southsea seafront.

Monday, 08 November, 2021, 15:44

Home
Page 1 of 1
SouthseaHampshirePortsmouthMark Waldron YouPompey