Live updates - 'Serious' incident as motorbike and pedestrian crash at Southsea seafront

It happened at 2.15pm today at Clarence Esplanade, in Southsea. A section of the street near the Briny restaurant has been closed by police.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We are currently in attendance at a serious collision involving a motorcycle and pedestrian on Clarence Esplanade, Portsmouth, which happened just before 2.15pm.’

Road closures are in place as emergency services deal with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorbike and pedestrian have crashed in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, Portsmouth, on November 8. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed nearby, and three ambulances, firefighters, and police are also in attendance.

More to follow

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron