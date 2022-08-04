Luxury cruise line Seabourn makes historic maiden call at Portsmouth International Port

The occasion was marked with a traditional plaque exchange between the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Hugh Mason and Captain Sybe de Boer.

Seabourn Quest, which boasts award-winning restaurants, penthouse suites and a spa, entered the harbour in the early hours of this morning before its 458 passengers disembarked for an onshore day exploring the city.

The cruise line, which is part of the Carnival Corporation, are famed for their ‘ultra-luxury’ cruising and take their guests on trips to some of the world’s most desirable destinations.

Seabourn Quest alongside in Portsmouth International Port on August 4, 2022. Picture by Tony Weaver

Andrew Williamson, passenger operations manager at Portsmouth International Port, said: ‘It has been a pleasure to welcome Seabourn to our port today. Their brand and guest experience represents everything we are aspiring to here in Portsmouth. We pride ourselves on giving these boutique brands and their passengers a personal level of service and showing guests everything our great maritime city has to offer.’

Cllr Mason said: ‘Arriving into Portsmouth through our historic harbour is a special experience. We are very proud of our waterfront, and hope Seabourn’s guests enjoy their time in the city.

‘I was honoured to be invited onboard today to hand over the port’s plaque and receive one from the ship in return. The captain and crew gave us a very warm welcome, and it is clear their guests are being given a first-class service.

The Lord Mayor, cllr Hugh Mason, and Lady Mayoress Marie Costa receive traditional ships plaques from Captain Sybe de Boer of Seabourn, in return for the city's own ceremonial plaque

‘Portsmouth International Port has seen great investment over recent years to support its cruise ambitions, and welcoming new lines such as this is a marker for that success with each call bringing significant opportunities for local businesses and raising the city’s profile.’

Work is currently underway for a new terminal extension to facilitate the growing number of cruise passengers passing through the port. Expected for completion in Spring 2023, the carbon neutral extension will transform the port’s cruise and ferry offering and create capacity to manage an anticipated additional 250,000 passengers a year, on top of the current 2m.