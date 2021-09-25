The delay eastbound between junction 9 at Park Gate and junction 10 for Fareham comes as a stretch of the opposite carriageway is closed.

Reconstruction works are being carried out westbound between junction 11 and 9 – starting from 9pm last night until 6am on Monday.

Work will be carried out eastbound between junctions 9 and 11 from 9pm on October 1 until 6am on October 4.

A Highways England statement said: ‘We're carrying out deep reconstruction work to the carriageway between junction 9 and 11 on the M27 which will result in weekend closures.’

Diversions are in place to tell drivers where to go instead.

‘Congestion is expected so drivers are advised to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journeys. All diversions will be fully signed, and closures are subject to change subject to operational requirements or adverse weather conditions,’ the statement said.

