Road users should plan ahead as there will be a deep reconstruction of the carriageway between junction nine and 11.

The westbound M27 will be closed between junctions 11 (Gosport) and nine (Whiteley) from 9pm on September 24 until 6am on September 27.

The eastbound M27 will then be closed between junctions nine and 11 from 9pm on October 1 until 6am on October 4.

The M27.

Signed diversions will be in place. Drivers heading westbound should leave the M27 at junction 11 onto the westbound A27, to re-join the M27 at junction nine.

Traffic travelling eastbound should leave the M27 at junction nine and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A27 towards Fareham. Drivers should continue on the eastbound A27 and re-join the M27 at junction 11.

All diversions will be fully signed, and closures are subject to change.

