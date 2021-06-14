M27 near Hedge End sees traffic disrupted due to a roll of carpet blocking westbound lane
DRIVERS on the M27 were confronted with an unfamiliar road surface earlier today – as a roll of carpet blocked a lane of a junction on the major motorway.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 6:02 pm
The carpet obstructed drivers on a westbound lane of junction 7 near Hedge End at about 4.20pm this afternoon.
A tweet from Highways England said: ‘#M27 Westbound Jnc7 #HedgeEnd there is currently a roll of carpet blocking the lane. #TrafficOfficers are towards to remove the carpet.
‘Please take care if travelling in the area.’
The highways authority reported that the carpet had been cleared from the road at 5.37pm.