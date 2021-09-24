It has been announced that some of the M27 will be shut for six days in total between the end of September and into October.

There will be signed diversions in place and congestion is expected.

Drivers have been advised to plan ahead and leave extra time to reach their destination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M27 will have closures in place this weekend.

Closures are subject to change, subject to operational requirements or adverse weather conditions.

Here's everything you need to know about the road closure:

Where is the closure?

Part of the M27 will be closed for six days between September and October.

The M27 eastbound and westbound will be closed between junctions 9 and 11 on two separate occasions.

The closures will take place between Whiteley and Fareham.

When will the closure take place?

The westbound M27 will be closed between junctions 11 and 9 from 9.00pm on Friday until 6.00am on Monday.

There will then be a second closure on the eastbound will begin at 9pm on Friday, October 1 and run until 6am on Monday, October 4.

SEE ALSO: Contractor sought to work on M27 for Welborne Garden Village development in Fareham

What diversions will be in place?

Drivers heading westbound should leave the M27 at junction 11 onto the westbound A27, to re-join the M27 at junction 9.

Traffic travelling eastbound should leave the M27 at junction 9 and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A27 towards Fareham.

Drivers should continue on the eastbound A27 and re-join the M27 at junction 11.

Congestion is expected so drivers are advised to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journeys.

All diversions will be fully signed, and closures are subject to change subject to operational requirements or adverse weather conditions.

National Highways provides live traffic information so you can keep up-to-date with the latest road closures.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron