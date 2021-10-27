Drivers are being warned to plan ahead if they are intending on using the motorway over the coming weekend.

It will be closed between eastbound Junction 9, for Whiteley, and Junction 11 for Fareham for deep reconstruction of the carriageway which has been rescheduled from earlier this month after bad weather caused works to be cancelled.

Pictured: Previous work being carried out on the M27. The highway will be closed for new upgrades next week.

The closure will start at 9pm on Friday and will run until 6am on Monday.

Signed diversions will be in place. Traffic travelling eastbound should leave the M27 at junction 9 and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A27 towards Fareham. Drivers should continue on the eastbound A27 and re-join the M27 at junction 11.

Congestion is expected, so drivers are advised to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journeys.

Drivers are advised that junction 9 will remain open and shoppers can access the Whiteley Shopping as usual during this time.

National Highways provides live traffic information via its website (www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic), local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile apps. Information is also available from the regional Twitter feed at @HighwaysSEAST.

