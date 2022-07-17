M3 closed both ways this morning as police rush to aid of man on a bridge near junction seven

THE EARLY morning closure of the M3 was the result of emergency services helping a man on a bridge near junction seven, police have confirmed.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 4:28 pm
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 4:29 pm

The road was shut near Basingstoke this morning as police dealt with the incident, meaning drivers had to divert their journeys via the A30 into Basingstoke and back on at junction six.

Police shut the carriageways both ways as they acted to help the man in need.

The road was reopened in the morning.

Police road closure sign. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 3.24am today (July 17) to a report of concern for the welfare of a man in his 20s on a bridge near junction seven of the M3.

‘Both the northbound and southbound carriageways were closed while officers spoke to the man.

‘He was eventually detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was transported to hospital.

‘Both carriageways were reopened by 7am.’