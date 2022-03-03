Hampshire traffic: Major disruption in Winchester due to road closures for Prince Charles visit plus latest updates on M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more
Prince Charles is visiting Winchester today and there are a number of road closures in place – which is causing major disruption.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Thursday, 03 March, 2022, 10:28
- Disruption in Winchester due to Royal visit
Full list of road closures in Winchester for Prince Charles visit
Prince Charles is visiting Winchester today - several weeks later than expected after he tested positive for Covid.
There are a number of road closures in place.
There are delays on the A27 - here’s why
Delays on the A32
Jackknifed lorry causing long delays in Hampshire
A27 closed in both directions
Emergency services on scene as two vehicle collision leads to closure of A27 between Titchfield and Segensworth