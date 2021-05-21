Major M3 closure after crash in Hampshire near Winchester
There is a major road closure in Hampshire this afternoon.
The M3 has been shut southbound between Junction 8 and Junction 9 near Winchester.
Police have said the closure is due to a road traffic collision (RTC).
Romanse, Hampshire County Council’s traffic account, has reported heavy delays this afternoon.
Hampshire Police’s official account tweeted: ‘M3 CLOSURE.
‘PLEASE NOTE THE M3 SOUTHBOUND J8-9 IS CURRENTLY CLOSED DUE TO AN RTC.’
