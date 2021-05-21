The M3 has been shut southbound between Junction 8 and Junction 9 near Winchester.

Police have said the closure is due to a road traffic collision (RTC).

Romanse, Hampshire County Council’s traffic account, has reported heavy delays this afternoon.

Hampshire Police’s official account tweeted: ‘M3 CLOSURE.

‘PLEASE NOTE THE M3 SOUTHBOUND J8-9 IS CURRENTLY CLOSED DUE TO AN RTC.’

