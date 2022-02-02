Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported the closure of the A334, Winchester Road, this morning.

The closures is in place between Titchfield Lane and the A32 Hoads Hill, near Wickham Recreation Ground.

ROMANSE reports: ‘A334 #Wickham - Winchester Road is CLOSED due to a burst water main.

‘Winchester Road is closed between Titchfield Lane/Blind Lane and A32 Hoads Hill/School Road.’

According to Hampshire County Council, repairs need to be made to fix parts of the road and footway before its reopened.

Hampshire Highways reported on Twitter that crews from Portsmouth Water arrived at the scene to assess the situation yesterday afternoon.

The A334 Winchester Road, in Wickham, has been closed due to a burst water main. Picture: Google Street View.

Work is currently in progress at the site, which caused traffic delays around the area.

Hampshire County Council said in a statement on Twitter that part of the A334 is expected to remain shut today.

The tweet said: ‘A section of the A334 Winchester Road, Wickham, is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day to allow for repairs to the road and footway to be made following a burst water main.

‘Enquiries to Portsmouth Water.’

Portsmouth Water said they anticipate repairs to be finished tomorrow.

Responding to a resident on Twitter, a statement said: ‘I have just checked with our Networks team and they have advised the repairs should all be completed by tomorrow the latest.’

ROMANSE reported congestion delays in Wickham this morning at 8.19am.

A statement said: ‘Approximately 15-minute delays on Mill Lane between Blind Lane/Frith Lane/Pricketts Hill and Bridge Street, due to the Winchester Road Closure.’

