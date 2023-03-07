The latest major works list from National Highways and one.network are as follows (visit both websites for more information and regular updates):

Portsmouth

Roadworks – Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, traffic control (two-way signals) for Portsmouth City Council works on the cycle 801 scheme. This involves Improvement of existing cycle infrastructure and installation of new pedestrian crossing at Lidl/Rifle Club. Delays likely. Scheduled until March 22. Roadworks will also be in phases from Fratton Bridge to Fratton Way/Haslemere Road.

Here are the roadworks in and around Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham this week. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Roadworks – Albert Road, Southsea, Amenity Licence - Nicholsons, Portsmouth City Council roadworks. Delays likely. Scheduled until June.

Road Closure – Bailey’s Road, at the junction of Somers Road, Somers Town, for Portsmouth City Council roadworks. Delays likely. Scheduled until March 15.

Lane Closure – Victoria Avenue, Old Portsmouth, lane closure near junction with Pembroke Road due to Southern Water works. Scheduled until April 20.

Lane Closure – Victoria Road North, Southsea, for Portsmouth City Council works, Construction of new pedestrian and cycle crossing. Between Bradford and Fratton Bridge Roundabout. Scheduled until April 28.

Lane Closure – Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, Portsmouth City Council roadworks for construction of new pedestrian and cycle crossing. Lane one West bound closure start of taper 70 meters before Fratton Bridge Roundabout. Delays likely. Scheduled until April 28.

Roadworks – New Road, Buckland, for City Fibre works, at the eastbound junction with Langly Road, two-way traffic signals, scheduled until March 9.

Roadworks and closure – Coburg Street, Landport, Portsmouth City Council roadworks. Closing hammerhead end of Coburg Street to provide delivery compound for construction of student accommodation block. Delays likely. Scheduled until May 31, 4.30pm.

Road Closure – Matapan Road, Hilsea – Road closed for Portsmouth City Council tarmac repair – from junction of Howard Road to outside No. 26.

Road Closure – Langford Road, Buckland, partial road closure due to Portsmouth City Council repairs following house collapse. Delays likely. Scheduled until August 23.

Road Closure – Upper Arundel Street due to Portsmouth City Council works on the Walk 80 Scheme – Construction of continuous footway, junction with Bridport Street. Delays likely. Scheduled until March 15.

Roadworks – Powerscourt Road, Buckland, traffic control (two-way signals) for CityFibre works. These works are for the installation of a road crossing. Outside 181 to opposite. Delays likely. Scheduled until March 7.

Roadworks and Closures – Inner ring lane closure for concrete repairs to Portsbridge Viaduct and Portsmouth Road south structures, conducted by National Highways. Overnight closures in force between 10pm and 6am. Scheduled until April 29.

Road Closure – Bridges Avenue, closure due to full road footway both sides – footway maintenance works. Delays likely. Scheduled until March 10.

Lane Closure – London Road, Hilsea, for SGN works, delays likely. Scheduled until March 13.

Lane Closure – Inner ring for concrete repairs to Portsbridge Viaduct and Portsmouth road south structures. Closed until April 29, 6am.

Road Closure – A27 Eastern Road to M27 Junction 12 westbound, carriageway closure for road markings. Closure from 9pm on March 10 to 6am on March 11.

Road Closure – A27 eastbound Junction 12 to Eastern Road. Carriageway closure for resurfacing work. Overnight closures between 9pm-6am, March 7-9, March 14-17, March 20-25, March 27 to April 1, April 3-6, April 11-14.

Lane Closure – A27 both directions Warblington to Eastern Road for drainage works, Delays likely. Scheduled from 9pm to March 7 to 6am to March 8.

Road Closure – Bridges Avenue for footway maintenance works. Delays likely. Scheduled until March 10.

Roadworks – two-way traffic signals on the B2177, near Drayton, for Southern Water works. Delays likely. Scheduled until March 15.

Gosport

Roadworks – Coates Road, provision of sections of one-way carriageway operation and associated signing / lining. Delays likely. Works expected until October 29.

Road closure – South Cross Street from junction with South Street to High Street for Hampshire County Council works, until June 30. Delays likely.

Road closure – Thorngate Way for Hampshire County Council works. Kerb realignment works at junction to allow for reversal of one way system, until June 30. Delays likely.

Road closure – Harbour Road for Hampshire County Council works, delays likely, April 28.

Road closure – North Cross Street for Hampshire County Council works, provision of section of one-way carriageway operation, new bus stop including shelter. Scheduled until June 30.

Roadworks – Forton Road, traffic control give and take, delays likely. Scheduled until 3pm today.

Road Closure – Southbound closure only on Stubbington Lane from Stubbington Green roundabout to Bells Lane junction. Overnight closures from 8pm-4am. Scheduled until March 10.

Road Closure – Ranvilles Lane, Openreach roadworks, 9.30am to 3.30pm. Delays likely. Scheduled until March 9.

Fareham

Road Closure – Ferneham Hall Access Road for Hampshire County Council works – including adjustment to road widths – Osborn Road to Library Access Road. Expected until September 30.

Roadworks – Titchfield Road, Titchfield, traffic control (multi-way signals) for Scottish and Southern Power Distribution works. Delays likely. Scheduled until March 3.

Road Closure – Sweethills Crescent for Hampshire County Council works. Delays likely. Scheduled until the end of today.

Road Closure – B2177 Southwick Road for Hampshire County Council essential drainage improvement works between The Old Rectory and Meadows End. Scheduled until March 19.

Lane Closure – Portchester Road due to Hampshire County Council roadworks, bus, pedestrian and cycle improvements. Delays likely. Scheduled until December 24.

Lane Closure – Delme Roundabout due to Hampshire County Council roadworks, installation of signals for bus priority from A27 westbound and associated works. Delays likely. Scheduled until December 24.

Roadworks – M27 J9 to J11 and J11 to J9, Overnight Diversion route for M27 J II to J9 westbound 6th to 8th March followed by M27 J9 to J11 eastbound 9th and 10th March with a contingency of night of 13 March.

Roadworks – Mumby Road, Traffic control (multi-way signals) for MBNL works. Delays likely. Scheduled until March 10.

Roadworks – Station Road, adjacent to Castle Street Roundabout, diversion via Skew Road. Delays likely. Scheduled until March 16.

Havant

Lane Closure – Bedhampton Road due to Hampshire County Council works, between Nursery Road and Brookside Road, on both east and westbound carriageways. Delays likely, with works expected until March 24.

Lane Closure – A3 southbound at Horndean, slip road and lane closures for street lighting work. Delays likely. Scheduled until March 17.

Roadworks – Ladybridge Road, Purbrook, traffic control (two-way signals) for MBNL works. Delays likely. Scheduled until midnight today.

Roadworks – London Road, Cowplain, traffic control (two-way signals)for City Fibre works. Delays likely. Scheduled until April 3.

Road Closure – Bowes Hill, Woodberry Lane and Finchdean Road, Rowlands Castle, overnight closure from 8pm-5am for BT works. Delays likely. Scheduled until March 8.

Road Closure – Dean Lane End from the junctions of Finchdean Road and South Holt Farm to allow BT to progress civils works. Delays likely. Scheduled until March 16.