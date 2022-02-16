Surfacing works for the £244m project are scheduled for the rest of February and early March.

National Highways recently announced these works are nearing an end, with a new lane and speed limit to be introduced soon.

All closures are expected to take place from 9pm until 6am the following morning, unless otherwise stated.

The works to transform the M27 into a smart motorway will lead to several junctions being closed.

The surfacing works will happen overnight and at weekends to ‘minimise the impact on road users’.

Here is a list of all the current closures, where they are and the diversions motorists need to take:

February 16 – Junctions 4 to 7 – eastbound carriageway – Winchester to Woolston

Motorists need to exit at junction 4 and travel travel northbound on the M3 towards Winchester.

Then, exit the M3 at junction 13, and travel eastbound on Leigh Road towards the Swan Centre.

At the roundabout, drive along the A335 towards the M27, Southampton, and continue southbound until you reach the A27.

Once on the A27, head towards Fareham, and once you reach the Allington Lane Roundabout, continue down the road towards Bursledon.

When you reach the Kanes Hill Roundabout, take the first exit on to Charles Watts Way, and join the M27 at junction 7.

February 16 – Junction 8 – westbound exit slip road – Woolston

Drivers from the M27 at junction 8 need to travel westbound heading towards Bournemouth.

Afterwards, at junction 7, drive eastbound back on the M27, travelling towards Portsmouth, until you reach the M27 junction 8.

February 16 – Junction 9 – westbound entry slip road – Whiteley

The diversion on M27 at junction 9, where motorists need to travel eastbound heading towards Portsmouth.

At junction 11, travel westbound back onto the M27 towards Southampton, until you reach the M27 junction 9.

February 21-25 – Junction 8 – eastbound entry slip road – Woolston

Traffic at junction 8 will be sent westbound heading towards Bournemouth.

Once it reaches junction 7, traffic will head eastbound back onto the M27 towards Portsmouth, until it goes to junction 8.

February 28, March 1 and 2 – junctions 8 to 11 – eastbound carriageway – Woolston to Fareham

Motorists at junction 8 need to follow the A3024, up to the Windhover Roundabout.

At the roundabout, follow the A27 towards Bursledon, until you reach the Segensworth Roundabout.

Continue eastbound along the A27, and join the M27 at junction 11 when you get there.

March 3 and 4 – Junctions 8 to 9 – eastbound carriageway – Woolston to Whiteley

Drivers have to leave the M27 at junction 8, and follow the A3024 up to the Windhover Roundabout.

At the roundabout, follow the A27, towards Bursledon, until you reach the Segensworth Roundabout.

Then, take the second exit on to the A27, and join the M27 at junction 9.

CCTV cameras and electronic signs – showing the variable speed limits – will also be installed, as well as emergency refuge areas and a reinforced barrier.

All the diversions will be clearly signposted.

The dates for closures may change due to operational requirements, or adverse weather conditions.

Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron