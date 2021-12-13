Man, 64, dies as coastguard called to 'person in the water' at Haslar Marina in Gosport

Police said the 64-year-old was found just after 10am in a non-suspicious death.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 10.09am (on Monday) morning following the discovery of the body of a 64 year-old man in the water at Haslar Marina on Haslar Road in Gosport.

‘Officers attended and the death is not being treated as suspicious. The man’s family has been informed.

Police, paramedics and coastguard crews at Haslar Marina in Gosport on December 13, 2021. Picture: Alex Shute

‘A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.’

Rescue crews were sent to the marina by HM Coastguard at 10am today, with paramedics and police also attending.

The coastguard confirmed it sent units to the marina in Haslar Road, Gosport.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: ‘A 999 call was received just after 10am (on Monday) reporting an incident at Haslar Marina in Gosport.

‘The Coastguard Rescue Teams from Hillhead and Portsmouth and the Gosport Lifeboat are in attendance alongside South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire Constabulary.’

Gosport police tweeted: ‘Due to an ongoing incident in the town centre, Haslar Road, including the bridge, is currently closed.

‘Please avoid the area. We will update when the road has reopened. Thank you for your patience.’

Haslar Marina, Haslar Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (030220-6665)

Paramedics were called to ‘reports of someone in the water’ at 10.05am.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: ‘We sent to the scene two paramedic officers, our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and an ambulance crew.’

