Hampshire County Council has announced that Redlands Lane in Fareham and Henry Cort Way in Gosport will be the subjects of highway maintenance from next week until August 26.

Signs are being set up by council workers temporary diversions will be put in place.

Roadworks will begin next week. Picture: Brian Eyre

Councillor Russell Oppenheimer, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for highways operations, said: ‘This work in Fareham and Gosport is part of our planned road maintenance programme called Operation Resilience – our long-term strategy to ensure Hampshire’s road and bridge network is more resilient to the impact of heavy traffic and adverse weather.

‘In this we invest an additional £10m each year.

‘I would like to reassure local residents and road users that we will do all we can to minimise disturbance and disruption while this work is undertaken and I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.’

The majority of the work will be carried out in Redlands Lane, including deep structural repairs between Chamberlain Grove and Upper St Michael’s Grove.

The resurfacing works in Henry Cort Way are expected to take five days to complete, between August 17-22.

During this time, the road will be closed and buses will be diverted along the A32.

‘Looking after Hampshire’s network of over 5,500 miles of road is a key priority as we know the positive effect that good road maintenance has on people’s quality of life,’ Cllr Oppenheimer added.

